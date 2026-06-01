Türkiye and the Vatican share largely overlapping views on major international issues, including efforts to secure peace in the Middle East and address global conflicts, Türkiye's Ambassador to the Vatican Fahrettin Altun said, highlighting growing cooperation.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Altun, who was appointed ambassador to the Vatican by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in March and formally presented his credentials to Pope Leo XIV in April, said relations between the two sides have gained momentum in recent months stressing that Türkiye and the Vatican enjoy a long-standing relationship that has become increasingly important amid rising global instability.

He said Türkiye's diplomatic efforts to address crises such as the war in Ukraine, tensions involving Iran and the humanitarian situation in Gaza align with Ankara's broader foreign policy vision of promoting peace, dialogue and a rules-based international order.

“The Vatican is one of the strategic global actors with whom Türkiye seeks to maintain strong and constructive relations,” Altun said, noting that Pope Leo XIV serves not only as head of the Vatican City State but also as the spiritual leader of approximately 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide.

He pointed to Pope Leo XIV's recent visit to Türkiye, his first official foreign trip since assuming the papacy, as evidence of the importance the Vatican attaches to bilateral relations.

According to Altun, the visit created new opportunities for cooperation on regional and global issues and contributed to a positive momentum in relations.

The ambassador remarked that he had the opportunity to hold a productive private meeting with the pope shortly after presenting his credentials, during which they exchanged views on bilateral relations, ongoing wars and conflicts, and challenges facing the international system.

Altun also praised senior Vatican officials for their warm reception and support since his arrival in Rome.

Asked about areas of convergence between Türkiye and the Vatican, Altun said both sides support efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East, protect the status of holy sites and safeguard civilian lives.

He noted that Türkiye's mediation efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war and the Vatican's humanitarian initiatives complement one another.

The ambassador added that both Ankara and the Vatican view the rise of disinformation, racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia and anti-Christian sentiment as growing threats that require international attention.

He also noted similarities between Pope Leo XIV's recent calls for a stronger rules-based international order and President Erdoğan's long-standing message that “a fairer world is possible.”

“At a time when international law is under pressure and global politics is increasingly shaped by power competition, cooperation between Türkiye and the Vatican can contribute to peace, justice and mutual understanding,” Altun said.