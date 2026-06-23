Türkiye will continue supporting the Palestinian cause until an independent, sovereign and territorially contiguous Palestinian state is established along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said on Tuesday during talks with his Palestinian counterpart in Ankara.

During a meeting with Palestinian Interior Minister Ziad Hab Al-Reeh, Çiftçi said the events unfolding in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories would be remembered as one of the greatest humanitarian tragedies of the modern era.

According to a statement from the Interior Ministry, the two ministers discussed regional developments, the situation in Gaza, support for Palestine and security cooperation between the two countries.

Çiftçi said Israeli attacks that have killed more than 72,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023 had left deep scars on humanity's conscience and criticized Israel for disregarding humanitarian and moral values. He added that more than 2,400 Israeli cease-fire violations and the displacement of over one million people highlighted the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

He also warned that Israel's policies had expanded beyond the Palestinian territories to affect regional stability, citing developments involving Lebanon and Iran as evidence of the broader security risks facing the Middle East.

Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, remains committed to efforts aimed at ending the bloodshed, alleviating the humanitarian crisis and advancing a two-state solution based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, Çiftçi said.

"Both our state and our nation approach the Palestinian issue with great sensitivity. Our support will continue with the same determination until an independent, sovereign and territorially intact Palestinian state is established with East Jerusalem as its capital," he said.

Çiftçi said Türkiye had delivered humanitarian assistance to Gaza through 14 aircraft and 21 ships sent to Egypt's El-Arish port and that total aid sent since Oct. 7, 2023 had reached nearly 110,000 tons through airlifts, maritime deliveries, locally procured assistance and cooperation with the United Nations.

He added that Türkiye was also expanding security cooperation with Palestine through training programs for Palestinian institutions. According to the ministry, Turkish law enforcement agencies have provided 108 training courses to Palestinian police personnel, while nearly 2,000 officers have participated in professional exchange programs. A total of 143 Palestinian students have graduated from Türkiye's Police Academy, with additional students currently enrolled.

For his part, Hab Al-Reeh thanked Türkiye for its support of the Palestinian cause.

"We see this support at every stage of the Palestinian cause. We thank the Republic of Türkiye and everyone who stands with us," he said, adding that Palestinians would continue to stand firm and pursue a just peace in the region.

Following the meeting, Hab Al-Reeh presented Çiftçi with a mother-of-pearl model of Al-Aqsa Mosque as a gift.