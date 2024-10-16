Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş met Palestinian National Council President Rawhi Fattouh on Wednesday in the capital Ankara. Their meeting came one day after the Future of Palestine Conference in Ankara, also attended by Fattouh.

Kurtulmuş, who champions the Palestinian cause at every platform, including a recent gathering of lawmakers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Switzerland, reiterated Türkiye’s support for the cause.

"Türkiye stands by the Palestinian cause, with all its institutions, government, the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM), and most importantly, with its nation. I wholeheartedly believe that, in the coming period, Palestine will be liberated, and a free, sovereign Palestinian state with territorial integrity, with its capital in Jerusalem based on the 1967 borders, will be a reality soon,” he said.

He emphasized Türkiye’s solidarity with Palestine on all platforms, saying, "At every opportunity, we continue to show our solidarity with the Palestinian people. Your visit here today will send an important message, not only to the Turkish people but also to the global public.

“The Zionists' aggression and inhumane barbarism have reached an unbearable point in the eyes of the international community. The number of countries recognizing the Palestinian state is increasing every day. Currently, 149 countries officially recognize the Palestinian state. God willing, we believe that a significant number of them will open embassies in Palestine and offer even closer support,” Kurtulmuş stated.

For his part, Fattouh recalled Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' speech at the Turkish Parliament, saying, "During these difficult days and challenging times for the Palestinian people, we extend our thanks for both your courageous invitation and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's stance. We also thank you for your support for hosting President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian people. Additionally, we see President Erdoğan's call for the international community to stand by the Palestinian people at the United Nations General Assembly and to go to Gaza as a brave step,” Fattouh said.