In a message on the International Day of Peace, the head of the Turkish Presidency's Communications Directorate underlined that Türkiye will continue to stand with those facing injustice and oppression around the world and use every diplomatic means available to work toward a fairer world.

Burhanettin Duran said the occasion serves as a reminder, above all, of the situation in Gaza. "At a time when the most fundamental human values are being severely tested in Gaza, humanity’s shared responsibility in the face of the suffering endured by children, women and innocent civilians is to stand on the side of justice, conscience and peace,” Duran said. He stressed that hearing the voices of the oppressed, placing human life above all other considerations, and defending justice for everyone are indispensable to building a more livable world.

"Under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye will continue to stand with those subjected to injustice and oppression wherever they may be in the world, make full use of the opportunities offered by diplomacy, and work for a fairer world,” he said.

"Our hope is for a world where the guns fall silent, law and conscience prevail, and no child is forced to grow up in the shadow of war, oppression or genocide,” Duran added.