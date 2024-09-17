Ibrahim Kalın, head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), was in Azerbaijan last week for the Baku Security Conference, where he spoke about Turkish-Azerbaijani relations and the role of his agency in successful intelligence diplomacy Türkiye pursues to address the conflicts in its immediate region and beyond.

Türkiye remains committed to both public and covert diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, said Kalın. He also highlighted the persistent global threat of terrorism, advocating for a unified approach to combat groups such as Daesh, the PKK and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). Kalın also emphasized the need for equal efforts against all terrorist organizations, stating that "no one is safe until everyone is safe." In response to the evolving complexity of global threats, Kalın pointed out the crucial role of intelligence diplomacy in managing issues ranging from prisoner exchanges to cease-fire negotiations.

Under Kalın, who succeeded Hakan Fidan, who now serves as foreign minister and a member of an international group working to resolve the Palestine-Israel conflict, MIT led intense intelligence diplomacy, contacting all actors in cease-fire negotiations, from Qatar and the United States to Egypt. Kalın himself repeatedly held talks with the late Hamas leader to discuss steps to secure a permanent cease-fire, a hostage-prisoner exchange, and delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

MIT also coordinated a historic prisoner swap between Russia and the U.S., including U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich and other top figures in Ankara in August. The swap involved 26 individuals from seven countries, including the U.S., Russia, Germany, Slovenia, Poland and Belarus, sources said, adding that 10 prisoners, including two minors, were transferred to Russia, 13 others were transferred to Germany and three were transferred to the U.S.

Along with Gershkovich, the historic exchange included significant figures such as U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, imprisoned by Russia over espionage claims, Russian dissident Ilya Yashin and FSB Col. Vadim Krasikov, imprisoned in Germany, and German mercenary Rico Krieger, imprisoned in Belarus. Considered the most extensive swap between Russia and Western countries since World War II, MIT paved the way for channels of dialogue for the operation in July 2024, when all sides were brought together in Türkiye. The agency effectively implemented mediation activities and intelligence diplomacy and was in charge of the whole operation. It supervised the exchange process, ensured security measures and logistical planning, facilitated communication and coordination between the parties, and also conducted medical checks of prisoners and other requests by exchanging parties. This was the first prisoner exchange between Russia and the West since star U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner was swapped in return for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in December 2022.

Türkiye is among a few countries that have maintained good ties with Russia and Ukraine during the conflict between the two countries. It has positioned itself as an intermediary in the Russia-Ukraine war. It brokered a grain deal under the shadow of conflict, hosted prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, and offered to act as a mediator for finding a permanent solution.

At the Baku event, Kalın also underscored the necessity of a final peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure stability and development in the Caucasus.

He highlighted that the Zangezur Corridor’s opening would significantly boost regional connectivity.

The conference, which focused on "Modern security challenges of global transport,” assembled intelligence and security leaders from around 50 countries. During the event, Kalın engaged in bilateral discussions with various international counterparts, addressing both regional and global concerns, according to security sources.

The intelligence chief praised Azerbaijan’s efforts to normalize conditions in Karabakh after reclaiming the region from illegal Armenian control during a 44-day conflict in 2020. He emphasized that a comprehensive peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is critical for the Caucasus' long-term stability and for enhancing connections along the Azerbaijan-Armenia-Nakhchivan-Türkiye-Europe route, including the Zangezur Corridor.