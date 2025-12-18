President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said Türkiye will continue its efforts on every front to ensure that the atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza are not forgotten and that justice is ultimately served, reaffirming Ankara’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

“We will continue our struggle on every front to ensure that what has happened in Gaza is not forgotten and that justice is served,” Erdoğan said. “We stand with the Palestinian people.”

Speaking at a culture and arts awards ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdoğan said attempts to silence reporting from Palestine have failed, as conscientious journalists continue to expose the truth despite pressure and intimidation. He stressed that Türkiye remains steadfast in standing with Palestinians “without bowing or bending.”

Erdoğan announced that this year’s photography award was presented to Palestinian journalist and Anadolu Agency photojournalist Ali Jadallah for documenting what he described as two years of brutal violence in Gaza. He said Jadallah’s work revealed not only the scale of the atrocities but also the dignified and honorable resistance of the Palestinian people, resonating strongly with international audiences.

The president also commemorated 283 journalists killed while covering events in Gaza, including 37 women, saying they were targeted simply for bearing witness. He paid tribute to their courage and sacrifice, noting that their work continues to shape global awareness.

Erdoğan praised Turkish media outlets, including TRT and Anadolu Agency, for their principled and courageous stance during the Gaza conflict, and said the Communications Directorate recently published a book to document the sacrifices of journalists killed there.