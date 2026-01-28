Türkiye will continue efforts to ease rising tensions surrounding Iran through diplomacy and dialogue, chief presidential adviser on foreign policy and security, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, said Wednesday, stressing that de-escalation must be achieved at the negotiating table, not through military confrontation.

Kılıç told a live broadcast on TRT Haber that Ankara views the current standoff between the United States and Iran with deep concern and is working to promote calm, especially given Türkiye’s position as both a neighbor to Iran and a NATO member capable of engaging all sides.

“Türkiye has always made clear that any internal unrest or political issue in Iran is Iran’s own matter,” he said. “We have consistently emphasized that foreign military intervention would not produce positive results. Our efforts to encourage diplomacy and dialogue will continue.”

Türkiye, a NATO member that shares a border with Iran, ‍has said it reached out to both U.S. and Iranian officials.

Ankara has said Tehran must be allowed to handle its domestic issues on its own, warning that any destabilization would exceed the region's capacity to manage at this ‌time.

Kılıç said Türkiye’s broader foreign policy remains anchored in a humanitarian and stabilizing approach across the region, from Gaza to Syria and Somalia, adding that Ankara will continue advocating sustainable peace and security.

On Syria, he reiterated Türkiye’s long-standing position that a united, stable and secure Syria is essential for regional peace. He noted that many countries now recognize Türkiye’s warnings from earlier years and have come to accept Ankara’s view that no new statelet or separatist entity should emerge in northern Syria.

Kılıç also highlighted Türkiye’s diplomatic role in mediating conflicts, pointing to the Istanbul talks between Russia and Ukraine and the Black Sea grain initiative as examples of Ankara’s ability to bring opposing parties to the table.

“Türkiye has shown it can be a unifying and trusted actor,” he said. “Our goal is always to create an environment where disputes can be resolved through dialogue rather than escalation.”

He added that Türkiye will continue raising Gaza’s plight at every international platform and remains committed to supporting Palestinians and calling for an end to attacks.