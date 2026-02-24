Türkiye will continue to play a constructive and determined role in securing regional stability and advancing efforts toward lasting peace, Presidential Chief Adviser for Foreign Policy and Security Akif Çağatay Kılıç said Tuesday.

Kılıç made the remarks in a statement on his social media account following his meeting with Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, noting that the discussions touched on regional security, diplomatic initiatives aimed at supporting peace, and ongoing defense cooperation between Ankara and Kyiv.

Emphasizing Türkiye’s long-standing commitment to diplomacy and conflict resolution, Kılıç said the country will continue its efforts to promote stability across the region and support channels that can help pave the way for sustainable peace.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also held a meeting with Umerov in the capital Ankara, the Foreign Ministry said.

NATO member Türkiye, which has striven to maintain relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, has become a key mediator amid U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a deal to end the yearslong war.