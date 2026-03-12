Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday warned that Ankara will not permit any attempts to incite civil war in Iran amid Tehran's war with the U.S. and Israel.

"We are against plans aimed at triggering ⁠a civil ⁠war in Iran and provoking conflicts along ethnic and religious fault lines," Fidan told a ⁠press conference with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul in Ankara.

"We are warning about this. No one ⁠should ‌pursue ‌such a fantasy. We ⁠would ‌not allow it,” Fidan said.

He assured Ankara and Berlin agreed the war must stop “as soon as possible” and that the two NATO allies were working on it.

Fidan and Wadephul met as the two NATO allies seek to deepen cooperation in political, economic and security fields.

The impact of the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict is already evident, Fidan said, adding that the risk of it spreading remains.

"There should be no questioning of Iran's territorial integrity, and ⁠no pursuit of regime change," Fidan said.

Fidan also called for an end to Israel’s bombardment of neighboring Lebanon “before it collapses.”

“Israel, pursuing expansionist policies, is bringing its dirty war into Lebanon. Israeli attacks must end before the Lebanese state collapses," he said.

"The government of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu is at the heart of every crisis in the region," he told a news conference with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul.

"Israel, pursuing an expansionist policy, is exploiting the current war to bring its dirty war into Lebanon," he added.

"Israel's attacks must end before the Lebanese state collapses," he said, warning that if that were to happen, it would "profoundly affect the entire region," especially the neighboring countries.

The mass displacement of people in Lebanon is "absolutely unacceptable," he said.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war last week when Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Israel, which kept up its strikes in Lebanon even before the war despite a 2024 cease-fire, has since launched air raids and sent ground troops into border areas.

The violence has killed more than 687 people, according to Lebanese authorities, while more than 800,000 people have registered as displaced.

Wadephul arrived from the Saudi capital Riyadh in Türkiye as the final stop of his trip to the Middle East and the Gulf region. The minister visited the Greek Cypriot administration on Monday before traveling for talks to Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

For his part, Wadephul said Germany was prepared to “take on responsibility before its continent.”

A solution to security issues in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz can only be ⁠achieved diplomatically, he also said. "A reliable and sustainable solution can ⁠only be achieved through diplomatic channels, and that is why I believe ... that we should pool our common interests from the Gulf region, but also here in the neighborhood.

Iran's retaliation to U.S.-Israeli aggression has included strikes on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, bringing non-Iranian vessel transits through the main gateway for much of Middle Eastern oil ⁠exports to a near standstill and forcing producers in the region to cut output.

"Together, we must find a way out of this war and, ⁠at ‌the same ‌time, develop an ⁠initial idea of ‌what a future security architecture for the region ⁠might look like," ⁠Wadephul said.

He also said Germany and Türkiye had a joint interest in preventing large migration from Iran during the war.