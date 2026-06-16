Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was in Moscow on Tuesday. Speaking at a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Fidan defined the U.S.-Iran deal “a valuable diplomatic threshold” to end the regional conflicts. The top diplomat, however, highlighted the possibility of Israel’s attempt to undermine the process.

Fidan stated that he views the agreement reached between the United States and Iran as an extremely valuable diplomatic milestone for breaking the cycle of conflict in the region and welcomed it with satisfaction.

"As our President (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan) has also emphasized, our greatest hope is that this step, which has provided relief to our region and the entire world, will evolve not into a temporary calm, but into a structural and lasting security architecture." "Throughout the sensitive period leading up to the final signatures, it is essential to avoid any rhetoric that could poison the atmosphere of peace, as well as any possible sabotage attempts by Israel aimed at derailing the process," he said.

Fidan said that he considers the political will demonstrated by the leaders of the United States and Iran to have been very important in achieving this outcome. "We appreciate Pakistan's mediation efforts and also welcome the support provided by Qatar and Saudi Arabia for diplomatic initiatives."

He also said that maintaining safe, free and uninterrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is essential for regional stability, global energy security and international trade. Fidan said Türkiye hopes the agreement will open the door to a broader regional peace process and pledged that Ankara would continue to support such efforts.

U.S. and Iranian officials are due in Switzerland on Friday to begin detailed negotiations, opening a 60-day window for complex technical talks. These are expected to cover issues such as the future of Iran's highly enriched uranium and the lifting of sanctions.

European allies have voiced ⁠concern ⁠that an inexperienced U.S. negotiating team could struggle to secure a robust agreement, potentially leading to a prolonged standoff.

In 2015, former U.S. President Barack Obama secured a nuclear deal with Iran in exchange for sanctions relief, a process that took two years to finalize. Trump withdrew the United States from that accord during his first term.

"This deal is a wall to a nuclear weapon. His (Obama) deal was a road to a nuclear weapon. ⁠My deal, they can't have a nuclear, they get blown up," Trump said.

Diplomats and analysts note that Iranian negotiators are highly skilled in nuclear diplomacy, often exploiting weaknesses in their counterparts ​and buying time to advance their agenda, making the prospect of a comprehensive agreement ​within 60 days challenging.

One key factor in whether the interim accord holds will be the situation in Lebanon, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ⁠has ‌said his ‌troops would remain in the south as long as ⁠needed to tackle Hezbollah. Tehran has demanded ‌an Israeli withdrawal.

Trump appeared critical of Israel's strategy in Lebanon and also suggested that neighboring Syria, which ​under President Ahmed al-Sharaa is struggling ⁠to stabilize the country after years of civil war, ⁠could be best placed to intervene.

"I suggested to Israel to let Syria ⁠take care of ​Hezbollah because to be honest, I think they do a better job of doing it," he said.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Fidan expressed concern over its escalation. He said that he told Lavrov at their meeting that attacks threatening maritime security in the Black Sea, which may harm Türkiye’s interests, should be avoided.

In recent months, Ukraine ​and ⁠Russia have accused each other of drone attacks on tankers near Türkiye's northern coast, including one on a Turkish-owned vessel. Ankara has protested to both Kyiv and Moscow over the attacks.

Fidan said the priority for Turkey, which hosted previous ⁠rounds ⁠of direct talks between Ukraine and Russia, was for the sides to resume negotiations and end the war as soon as possible. "I conveyed our readiness to host the next rounds of talks once again... If the sides agree, we are ready to also discuss how the negotiations ⁠can continue in a more result-oriented way," he said. "I conveyed to my counterpart our expectation to avoid any incidents ​that can harm our country's interests in the Black Sea," ​Fidan added, saying he and Lavrov discussed possible ways to ensure navigational safety ⁠in ‌the ‌region.

He added that Türkiye also opposed ⁠any attacks on civilians and ‌civilian infrastructure. Kyiv asked Ankara in April to mediate by ​hosting a leaders' level ⁠meeting. Türkiye, which will host a ⁠NATO summit this July, has maintained cordial ties ⁠with Moscow ​and Kyiv since the outbreak of the conflict in 2022.