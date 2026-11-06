Türkiye warned Friday that a French-flagged vessel was planning to conduct unauthorized maritime research within its continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean, stressing that any such activity requires Ankara's prior consent under international maritime law.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the vessel intended to carry out scientific research linked to undersea cable installation in an area whose outer continental shelf boundaries Türkiye formally notified to the United Nations on March 18, 2020.

The ministry said Türkiye had canceled unauthorized navigational warnings issued by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration in connection with the planned activities.

It added that the necessary approval process for research within Türkiye's continental shelf had not yet been completed, emphasizing that such operations require Ankara's consent under established principles of international maritime law.

Türkiye reaffirmed its determination to safeguard its sovereign rights under international law while maintaining its commitment to regional cooperation.

Ankara will continue to prioritize dialogue, coordination and cooperation in addressing maritime issues in the Eastern Mediterranean, the ministry said.