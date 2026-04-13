Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday hailed ‘sincerity’ of United States and Iran on achieving cease-fire. However, he warned that Israel may disrupt the process.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Fidan also commented on the situation in Strait of Hormuz.

The whole world wants free international passage through Strait of Hormuz. Hormuz should remain open through peace, using an international armed force is a challenge,” he said.

Fidan also warned about Israel’s actions in Syria and Lebanon. On incursions into Syria, Fidan noted that it also posed a major risk for Türkiye. He said Israeli attacks in Lebanon resembled what it has done in Gaza, underlining that it engaged in a depopulation campaign by destroying housing and infrastructure.

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