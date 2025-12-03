Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan voiced concern Wednesday over Ukraine’s attacks on Russian vessels in the Black Sea, warning that the strikes threaten navigational safety and risk widening the scope of the conflict.

Speaking in Belgium, where he attended the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, Fidan said the recent incidents “violate the security of navigation in the Black Sea and affect commercial activity,” stressing that the expansion of the battlefront is “deeply alarming.”

Fidan’s remarks come as Türkiye continues to highlight the importance of stability and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, a region central to global grain shipments and regional security.