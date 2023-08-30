The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Türkiye is closely and carefully watching the developments in the central African country of Gabon, where the military recently carried out a coup.

"We wish peace and stability to be restored in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement came after a group of senior Gabonese army officers appeared on national television early Wednesday and announced that they had seized power.

The move came shortly after the Gabonese Election Center confirmed that incumbent President Ali Bongo officially won a third term as president with 64.27% of the votes.

Bongo, 64, whose family has ruled Gabon for over 55 years, was placed under house arrest and one of his sons arrested for treason, the coup leaders said.

He appealed to the world to raise a voice for his release after the military put him "under house arrest" after a coup, according to a video of the president circulating online.

The 64-year-old leader is seen in the 50-second video sitting calmly in a chair as he makes an urgent appeal.

"I am Ali Bongo Ondimba, president of Gabon, and I am sending a message to all friends we have all over the world-to make noise because the people here have arrested me," he said in the video posted online whose source could not be verified.

Bongo further said: "My family, my son is somewhere and my wife is in another place. Right now I'm in the residence, and nothing is happening. I don't know what is going on. So I am calling you to make noise. Thank you," the detained leader said.