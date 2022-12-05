The Foreign Ministry welcomed the agreement on a framework deal in Sudan to resolve the country's months-long crisis.

"We hope that this agreement will be implemented in a way that would meet the expectations of the Sudanese people and would include all segments," the ministry said in a statement.

Ankara attaches importance to the establishment of peace, prosperity and stability in Sudan, it stressed, adding: "As always, Türkiye will continue to stand by Sudan and brotherly Sudanese people in the period ahead."

The deal was signed by army chief Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition, the Democratic Unionist Party, and several rebel movements.

The agreement pledges a two-year transition period and the appointment of a civilian prime minister by the political parties that signed the framework deal.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup.