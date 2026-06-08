Türkiye on Monday welcomed the successful completion of Armenia's parliamentary election and expressed hope that the post-election period would create conditions conducive to the signing of a final peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said it was pleased that the election had been conducted peacefully and wished the results to be beneficial for the Armenian people.

The ministry voiced hope that developments following the vote would pave the way for a comprehensive peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a step seen as critical for lasting stability in the South Caucasus.

Türkiye will continue to support regional peace, stability and prosperity on the basis of the shared interests of countries in the region, the statement said.

According to preliminary results, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract Party secured an outright parliamentary majority, winning 61 of the legislature's 105 seats with nearly 50% of the vote.

Official election results are expected to be announced on Tuesday.