Türkiye welcomes Palestinian resistance group Hamas' acceptance of the Gaza cease-fire proposal, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday.

Speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said Türkiye welcomes the announcement, with its efforts.

He continued by saying that Israel should take the same step and accept the cease-fire and hostage-release proposal.

"I call on all Western actors to put pressure on the Israeli administration [in this regard]," the president said.