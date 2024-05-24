Türkiye welcomes the International Court of Justice's decision ordering Israel to immediately halt attacks on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said Ankara expects Israel to immediately comply with all decisions made by the top world court.

Noting that no country is above the law, the ministry said Türkiye also calls on the U.N. Security Council to fulfill its responsibility to ensure that the decisions of the ICJ are implemented.

The order by the ICJ further ratchets up international pressure on an increasingly isolated Israel to rein in its war on Hamas in Gaza.

Friday’s decision marked the third time this year the 15-judge panel has issued preliminary orders seeking to rein in the death toll and alleviate humanitarian suffering in Gaza. While orders are legally binding, the court has no police to enforce them.

Criticism of Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza has been growing – even from its closest ally, the United States, which warned against an invasion of the southern city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter from fighting elsewhere.

And this week alone, three European countries announced they would recognize a Palestinian state, and the chief prosecutor for another U.N. court requested arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, along with Hamas officials.

While the International Court of Justice has broad powers to order an end to the Israeli military campaign and any such ruling would be a blow to Israel's international standing, it does not have a police force to enforce its orders.