Türkiye welcomed the appointment of Iraq's new Cabinet following a parliamentary confidence vote Thursday, expressing hope that the new government would accelerate bilateral cooperation in energy, infrastructure and security while strengthening political stability and the representation of the country's Turkmen community.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry congratulated the Iraqi government led by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi after the Council of Representatives approved new Cabinet appointments in an Oct. 15 vote.

The ministry said the development could provide fresh momentum for cooperation in several strategic areas, particularly the Development Road Project, a major regional transport and infrastructure initiative.

Ankara also identified energy, water management, infrastructure and security as key areas where it expects bilateral cooperation to advance under the new administration.

The statement particularly welcomed the appointment of Kirkuk Governor and Iraqi Turkmen Front Chairman Mohammed Samaan Agha as minister of state.

Türkiye described the appointment as a positive step toward promoting political stability, social cohesion and fair representation for Iraq's Turkmen population.

Ankara reaffirmed its commitment to further deepening cooperation with Baghdad across all sectors, emphasizing its determination to strengthen bilateral relations under the new government.