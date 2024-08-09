Türkiye commends the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. to achieve a lasting cease-fire in Gaza, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Egyptian, Qatari, and U.S. mediators urged Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas to conclude a cease-fire and hostage release deal with no further delays or excuses.

"We support the implementation of the points made by the leaders of these countries in today's statement," the ministry said, adding that the three-phase plan provides a "sound basis" for peace.

The ministry continued by saying that Israel must reciprocate the constructive approach of the Palestinians towards a cease-fire, adding that the international community should also put pressure on the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

A trilateral joint statement published by the Qatari Amiri Diwan, the emir's office, said: "There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay."

The mediators expressed readiness "to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties."

They also called on Israel and Hamas "to resume urgent discussions on Aug. 15 in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay."

Indirect talks mediated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt have failed to agree on a permanent cease-fire and a hostage-prisoner swap. A week-long truce in November saw the exchange of some of the around 250 hostages who were held during the Hamas incursion last October, in return of Palestinian prisoners.

Tensions between the two sides escalated after the July 31 assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran's capital Tehran. The resistance group and Iran have blamed Israel for the attack, vowing revenge.