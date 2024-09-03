Ankara welcomes Moscow’s efforts to normalize ties between Türkiye and Syria after years of tensions, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said.

Most recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, “We made a great effort in foreign and defense ministries to hold meetings last year to discuss conditions that could lead to the normalization of relations between Syria and Türkiye.”

"We now believe it would be reasonable to prepare another meeting. I am sure that it will take place in the foreseeable future,” Lavrov told RT.

“We want to see a Syria, where its people have returned, which is in peace with its population and which has achieved a real national compromise with steps taken within the scope of legitimate demands and expectations mentioned in the UNSC,” Keçeli told Daily Sabah.

“We aim for this not only for Türkiye but for a Syria that exports stability instead of instability for its region, that develops its economy on a mutually beneficial basis and that enhances the prosperity of its people,” the spokesperson added.

He said that efforts should be made to implement this with good intentions, without preconditions and with a realistic approach.

“Efforts to prepare the necessary ground within this framework will continue,” Keçeli said.