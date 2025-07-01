Türkiye on Tuesday welcomed the United States' decision to lift another portion of its sanctions on Syria, describing it as a positive step reflecting Washington's intent to normalize relations with the Syrian government.

“We welcome the strong will of the U.S. administration to move toward normalizing ties with the Syrian government,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said in a statement.

The easing of a significant portion of sanctions marks encouraging progress and could contribute to efforts to stabilize and rebuild the war-torn country, he said.

Türkiye reaffirms its commitment to support Syria’s reconstruction efforts through both public and private sector initiatives, in coordination with regional and international partners, Keçeli added.

Ankara views Syria as a neighbor it intends to stand by during its reconstruction and reintegration into the international fold. According to sources from both Ankara and Damascus, Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa had previously expressed deep gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Türkiye’s instrumental role in lobbying for the lifting of international sanctions.