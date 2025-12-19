Türkiye welcomes the United States’ decision to repeal sanctions imposed under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said, adding that the move could help advance Syria’s reconstruction, stability and economic recovery.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said Türkiye views the repeal of the Caesar Act sanctions with satisfaction, according to a statement shared on his social media account.

“We welcome the United States’ decision to repeal the sanctions imposed on Syria under the Caesar Act,” Keçeli said. He expressed hope that the step would further encourage international cooperation for Syria’s reconstruction and development, contributing to the strengthening of stability, security and prosperity in the country.

The remarks followed the U.S. Senate’s approval of a $901 billion defense budget for fiscal year 2026, which included a provision repealing the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, legislation adopted in 2019 that imposed sweeping sanctions on Syria.

The repeal became official after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the massive defense spending bill during a closed-door ceremony at the White House, formally lifting the sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act.

With the law now repealed, foreign investment and international assistance are expected to return to Syria, particularly in support of the country’s new administration formed in March 2025 under President Ahmed Sharaa. The move is seen as a significant step toward backing Syria’s reconstruction efforts and revitalizing its economy following years of conflict and sanctions.