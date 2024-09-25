Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated Türkiye's support for the Palestinian struggle, as he said Ankara would not remain silent in the face of Palestinian suffering due to Israeli atrocities.

"We will not stay silent and doom Palestinians to starvation and massacre. We are now facing a spillover of the conflict to Lebanon, and we do not know if it will go beyond," Fidan told a meeting of the G-20 foreign minister in New York City.

"Thus, we are in a phase of huge risk of wider conflict," Fidan said.

If Israel's "annihilation" of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, as well as in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, continues "relentless," Fidan said the broader effect on regional stability and international order will be "inevitable."

Stressing that this "is leading to an erosion" of the international system that gets worse every day, Fidan said that a "full-fledged, functioning" Palestinian state is "the only way" to ensure peace in the Middle East.

"We should strengthen our efforts toward a two-state solution," he told the G-20 foreign ministers.

UN is the 'very place' to discuss global governance reform

Endorsing a call to action on global governance reform, Fidan said the G20 ministers once again underlined their commitment to the endeavor.

"The unacceptable situation in Gaza should be a wake-up call to the international community, testifying yet again to the urgent need for reform," he said.

Fidan said the U.N. is the "very place" to discuss global governance reform, adding that the UN cannot reach to its full relevance without addressing the issue of Security Council reform.

"Our goal is for a more democratic, accountable, representative, transparent and effective Security Council," he said.

"Our call is for a Security Council, where the veto of one doesn't determine the fate of many. We need to democratize the decision-making procedures immediately," he added.

These "critical reforms" must not remain limited to the UN, Fidan said, adding the international financial architecture and the multilateral trading system need reforms as well.

"We also need better resources and more effective multilateral development banks to face global challenges. Without proper access to finance, reaching sustainable development goals will not be possible," he added.

The G-20 foreign ministers meeting was organized by the group's Brazilian presidency at the U.N. headquarters.

It was held for the first time on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly and focuses on efforts to reform the international financial architecture and trade system, especially the U.N., and current global issues.

The meeting was open to the participation of all U.N. countries, as well as G-20 member states.

Brazil's G-20 presidency, which stresses global governance reform, is expected to adopt a Global Governance Reform Call to Action at the meeting.

While in New York for the U.N. General Assembly, Fidan is attending a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League Gaza Contact Group with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as other important meetings.​​​​​​​

Fidan meets Lebanese counterpart

Israel's attacks on Lebanon are "unacceptable," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his Lebanese counterpart, Turkish diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

Fidan and Abdallah Bou Habib met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, where the Lebanese minister provided information about the recent situation.

Habib thanked Türkiye for medical aid sent Wednesday to Lebanon, said sources.

Fidan said Israel "wants to drag the region into chaos."

Fidan, who indicated that Türkiye stands by Lebanon, said the international community must act in unity, added sources.