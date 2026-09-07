President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday reaffirmed Türkiye’s determination to safeguard its national interests at home and abroad, warning that Ankara would not remain a bystander to hostile moves in the region, as he also announced new housing measures for Istanbul and highlighted the country’s economic and diplomatic agenda.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Erdoğan said officials had discussed a wide range of issues and taken decisions aimed at improving the welfare of Turkish citizens.

“We see the Republic of Türkiye, the latest state we established on these lands, as the most precious link in our journey spanning thousands of years,” Erdoğan said.

Turning to regional developments, Erdoğan struck a firm tone, saying Türkiye’s measured approach should not be mistaken for weakness.

“Let me state this openly and clearly: Our calm and composed stance should not lead anyone to false expectations,” he said. “We will not allow anyone to conduct operations on these lands, nor will we simply watch hostile steps in our region from the sidelines.”

Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye is not opposed to any religion or community but would stand against aggression regardless of its source.

“We harbor no categorical hostility toward anyone,” he said, adding that those unsettled by Türkiye’s growing strength would not be able to divert the country from its course.

“Türkiye will once again unite with its brothers and sisters. Those who are friends of Türkiye will win, and those who choose hostility will lose,” he said.

The president also addressed ongoing search-and-rescue operations following maritime accidents in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Istanbul’s Silivri district.

Erdoğan said 14 people were killed and another 14 remained missing after a passenger vessel capsized off Girne. Türkiye is supporting operations conducted in coordination with the TRNC with nine vessels and 11 aircraft, while Turkish authorities are closely following the judicial investigation.

Search-and-rescue efforts are also continuing for 10 crew members following a separate shipwreck off Silivri, he said.

On foreign policy, Erdoğan said Türkiye’s historical ties, cultural heritage and growing capabilities have strengthened its position on the international stage.

Ankara, he said, would continue pursuing cooperation with countries across the world through a foreign policy centered on Türkiye’s national interests.

Erdoğan highlighted the potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and said Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to engagement with the bloc by attending its Sept. 1 summit in Bishkek.

He said he held talks with several heads of state and government on the sidelines of the summit, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On the economy, Erdoğan pointed to recently released trade figures, saying Türkiye’s exports reached $185 billion in the first eight months of 2026, leaving the country $1.7 billion short of its year-end target.

He congratulated Turkish exporters for their contribution to the performance and reiterated the government’s commitment to keeping the economy on a path of investment, production and growth.

Erdoğan also pointed to soaring oil prices in several countries, including the United States, arguing that the economic repercussions of the war triggered by what he described as Israeli “provocations” were being felt far beyond Iran.

“As long as this radical mentality does not change, the storm of crises will not subside,” he said.

Despite global and regional pressures, Erdoğan said Ankara would not abandon policies prioritizing production and investment, while maintaining its determined fight against inflation.

The president also said preparations were continuing for the COP31 climate summit, which Türkiye is set to host in Antalya.

Infrastructure and transportation projects are being accelerated ahead of the gathering, Erdoğan said, including the completion of 38 kilometers (24 miles) of road works designed to ease traffic in Antalya.

More than 100,000 visitors from over 190 countries are expected to attend the summit, according to Erdoğan.

Erdoğan also announced fresh details of the government’s housing drive, with applications for a new rental housing project in Istanbul set to begin Sept. 14.

Türkiye previously held lotteries for 500,000 social housing units across all 81 provinces, with the first keys expected to be delivered beginning in March 2027.

In Istanbul, the government plans to build 15,000 rental housing units in addition to 100,000 social housing units. The first lottery for the rental project is scheduled for October.

Erdoğan said the broader housing and urban transformation drive would ultimately provide safer homes for around 2 million people in Istanbul.

Concluding his remarks, Erdoğan congratulated Türkiye’s national women’s volleyball team, the “Sultans of the Net,” for defeating Italy and claiming the European championship for a second consecutive time.