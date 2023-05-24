Türkiye will resolutely fight against terrorist organizations, including the PKK, Daesh and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the country's communications director said on Wednesday.

Türkiye has faced many threats that targeted its national security, stability and democracy, Fahrettin Altun said at the "Great Türkiye Vision" panel held in the capital Ankara.

"While eliminating the threats targeting our country at home and abroad, we continue our fight against terrorist organizations such as the PKK and its Syrian extension PYD/YPG, Daesh and FETO... Türkiye will never compromise on the fight against terrorism," Altun added.

While ensuring its national security, Türkiye has also contributed to regional and global stability thanks to its determined fight against terrorism, he added.

"We demonstrate this stabilizing power in many regional and global issues, especially in the Russia-Ukraine war," Altun said, adding Türkiye will never compromise its firm stance in the face of challenges.

Turning to relations with the Turkic world, Altun said Türkiye does not think of a future separate from the Turkic world with which it shares a common history and culture.

"As the Turkic states, we have seen that the cooperation and solidarity we exhibit among ourselves does not only make us stronger but also contributes to developing a common resistance against the challenges we face on a regional and global scale," he added.

Today's conditions, regional and global issues remind the importance of protecting the brotherhood, Altun said, adding Türkiye has deepened cooperation and partnership with Turkic states in various fields, including economy, energy, culture, art, defense and transport.

"Together, we will carry forward our identity, culture and values that make us who we are," he added.