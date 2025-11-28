Türkiye has secured another term on the council of the U.N.’s International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said the result highlights Türkiye’s active and trusted role in maritime safety, environmental protection, international shipping, and port services.

"Türkiye will continue to make tangible contributions to multilateral cooperation in the maritime sector.”

Since first seeking a seat in 1999, Türkiye has maintained uninterrupted representation on the IMO Council, demonstrating its longstanding expertise and capacity in global maritime affairs, the ministry added.

The 34th assembly of the U.N. agency is ongoing in London through Dec. 3. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu is attending the summit, inking agreements with various countries, including Panama.