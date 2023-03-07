Türkiye will never forget the solidarity of Brunei Darussalam during the earthquake disaster, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday, during a joint news conference with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah in the capital Ankara.

The President thanked the Sultan and the people of Brunei for their support during the testing times after two massive earthquakes hit Türkiye's southeast last month.

He noted that they touched upon global and current developments, including Palestine, the Rohingya crisis, the Ukraine war and anti-Muslim hatred. They also discussed the importance of enhancing cooperation in regional and international platforms like ASEAN and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC). They exchanged views on Türkiye-Brunei Darussalam relations and joint steps aimed at improving the cooperation between the two countries.

Erdoğan welcomed Brunei Darussalam's Sultan with an official ceremony on Tuesday at the presidential complex. Several agreements were signed during the meetings to contribute to the contractual basis of bilateral ties. Erdoğan noted that the agreements would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Our cooperation in the culture and education arenas strengthen our ties," he said, adding that the people of Brunei Darussalam attend Turkish courses offered by the Yunus Emre Institute and closely follow Turkish TV series.

Meanwhile, the Sultan reiterated his country's support for Türkiye following the earthquake disaster. "I am sure that Türkiye will overcome this tragedy and will emerge stronger," he said.

Türkiye established diplomatic relations with Brunei Darussalam on Jan. 1, 1984.