Türkiye will not remain silent amid Israel's ongoing massacres in Gaza, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, Fidan noted that Türkiye would take action as the fundamentalist Netanyahu government continues its systematic massacres.

Fidan also said Türkiye appreciates Brazil's stance on the Gaza crisis.

He said that the only way for bloodshed in Gaza to end is through a two-state solution.

Türkiye seeks to convince world powers to join it for a permanent solution to the ongoing conflict and Erdoğan made personal visits and held phone calls with leaders of the countries with a say over the matter, from Qatar and Egypt to Saudi Arabia and Russia to mobilize the international community.