Türkiye’s Ambassador in Portugal, Murat Karagöz, died after a heart attack in Muğla province on Friday.

Karagöz had a heart attack as he was swimming at the Faralya beach in the Ölüdeniz district.

He was unconscious when he was pulled from the sea and was immediately hospitalized at the Fethiye State Hospital, but could not be saved despite medical interventions, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry offered condolences and commemorated Karagöz.

Ambassador Murat Karagöz. (IHA File Photo)

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also said he is deeply saddened by the loss of Ambassador Karagöz, as he offered condolences to his family and loved ones.

Former Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who is currently serving as a lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) from the Antalya province, extended his condolences for the late ambassador.

“We will remember him as a gracious, hardworking and devoted person,” he said in a message he posted on Twitter to commemorate Karagöz.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also commemorated Karagöz.

“We are saddened by the loss of an esteemed diplomat,” he said, as he offered his condolences.

Karagöz, who was serving as director of the Information Technology department, was appointed as ambassador to Lisbon in February.