Türkiye’s Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun delivered a powerful message on the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, emphasizing that "we have reached a point where words no longer suffice" amid Israel’s brutal assault.

Speaking during the 24-hour live broadcast event “Don’t Stay Silent for Palestine,” organized by the Turkish Press Federation (TÜBAF) from Istanbul’s Sultanahmet Square, Altun called for an immediate end to the bloodshed.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the world has witnessed what Altun described as an ongoing genocide.

He condemned Israel as a relentless “machine of evil” that not only commits grave crimes but also deploys aggressive global lobbying to erase Palestinians from history.

The recent surge in violence, Altun said, has unleashed “unprecedented massacres” amounting to both genocide and “urbicide” – systematic destruction of cities and communities.

Altun recalled President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s historic United Nations speech that boldly questioned Israel’s territorial claims, highlighting the long shadow of the Balfour Declaration and the persistent failure of international law to check Israeli expansionism.

He insisted the international community must shift from calling it the “Palestine problem” to acknowledging the “Israel problem,” as Western complicity continues to enable ongoing atrocities.

With urgency, Altun demanded swift, coordinated international efforts to establish a lasting ceasefire and expedite humanitarian aid directly to the besieged Gazan population.

He stressed the necessity of rebuilding the devastated region, calling on neighboring countries and global coalitions to join forces in reconstruction and to support a strong, sovereign Palestinian state.

Justice must prevail, Altun insisted, urging the prosecution of all actors complicit in Israel’s war crimes before international courts.

Despite the brutal crackdown, he expressed hope rooted in the resilience and unity of the Palestinian people. “Their resistance is not just for themselves – it’s a fight for humanity’s dignity,” he said.

Altun also praised President Erdoğan’s legendary “One Minute” stand as a defining moment of moral courage on the global stage, highlighting Türkiye’s refusal to stay silent amid international pressure and fear of retribution. He underscored how Israel’s efforts to legitimize its actions through misinformation have been met with relentless truth-telling by courageous journalists risking their lives in Gaza – many paying the ultimate price.

The Turkish government has launched a dedicated unit to combat disinformation surrounding the conflict, publishing reports and hosting events to expose the reality behind Israel’s narratives.

Calling the current conflict a historic struggle between right and wrong, Altun framed the global challenge as a test of conscience: Will the world side with the oppressed or the oppressor?

He dismissed Israel’s claims of strength as a facade born from fear, pointing out the stark asymmetry of power used to justify relentless violence.

He noted a growing shift in Western public opinion, with Israel’s moral legitimacy rapidly eroding amid rising criticism even within Jewish communities worldwide.

The extremist Israeli government, he said, fuels aggressive policies to justify its brutal occupation – policies that Türkiye will continue to challenge diplomatically and economically.

Altun reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to severing trade ties with Israel as a principled stand, echoing Erdoğan’s message that profit should never outweigh justice and human dignity. Drawing on lessons from Syria’s liberation struggle, he expressed firm belief that Palestine too will one day be free – “as Aleppo and Damascus were, so too will Jerusalem, Gaza, and the West Bank rise.”