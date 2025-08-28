Defense Minister Yaşar Güler hosted Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, in Ankara on Thursday.

The Defense Ministry confirmed the meeting in a social media post, noting that Umerov was visiting the Turkish capital. Photos from the visit showed the officials in discussions at the ministry.

Specific details of the talks were not immediately available.

Umerov also held a separate meeting with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

His visit underscores the growing strategic partnership between Türkiye and Ukraine. Since the onset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Türkiye has positioned itself as a key mediator in efforts to end the conflict. Türkiye hosted the first direct peace negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul in March 2022.

Ankara’s mediation efforts continued with a third round of peace talks held in Istanbul in May and June 2025. These discussions marked the first direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine since 2022, reflecting Türkiye's ongoing commitment to facilitating dialogue and seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

In addition to facilitating dialogue, Türkiye has provided significant military support to Ukraine, including the delivery of Turkish-built Ada-class corvettes. The "Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi" was launched in Istanbul in August 2024, with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska and Umerov attending the ceremony.