Türkiye has proven itself not only as a regional actor but also as a global balancing force with its recent foreign policy performance, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said. Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye’s foreign policy is shaped by national interests and a commitment to peace, stability and human dignity, he noted.

From Gaza to other critical regions, Türkiye has emerged as both the voice of humanitarian sensitivity and the address of diplomatic solutions, Duran underlined. The latest reflection of this approach was seen at the United Nations General Assembly, where Erdoğan’s speech on Palestine drew wide international praise.

Duran said Erdoğan has long been the leading voice calling for reform of the U.N., an issue now central to the agenda of many countries. He added that Erdoğan’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump also took place in a constructive and positive framework, yielding progress on bilateral ties and regional issues despite the efforts of anti-Türkiye circles. Both leaders underlined their friendship and strategic outlook, while Erdoğan placed the Palestinian issue at the forefront in both the U.N. side meeting on Gaza and his bilateral talks with Trump.

He also criticized opposition circles at home for ignoring or distorting Türkiye’s diplomatic achievements, stressing that while Türkiye gains international prestige, the CHP continues targeting Erdoğan domestically and fueling disinformation campaigns. Duran described disinformation efforts around the Erdoğan-Trump meeting – led by CHP leadership – as acts of bad faith that undermine national interests.