Türkiye’s growing military and diplomatic clout in the Eastern Mediterranean and its landmark maritime deal with Libya are unsettling Israel, with Israeli security officials reportedly warning that Ankara’s expanding regional footprint is increasingly limiting Tel Aviv’s room for maneuver.

The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that Israel’s security establishment, including military intelligence, is closely monitoring Türkiye’s growing influence in Libya and the wider Mediterranean, viewing Ankara’s moves as increasingly constraining Israel’s regional ambitions.

The report focused on the 2019 Türkiye-Libya maritime boundaries agreement, which established a maritime corridor between the two countries and strengthened Ankara’s position in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Israeli newspaper claimed the agreement effectively bypassed a chain of Greek islands, including Crete and Rhodes, while Türkiye’s growing military presence in the region has further shifted the strategic balance in the Mediterranean.

It also highlighted Türkiye’s military support for Libya, saying Ankara has since expanded its presence at Libyan ports, strengthened its aerial footprint and secured opportunities to explore energy resources in the country.

According to the report, Türkiye’s expanding military infrastructure and operational reach have given Ankara greater influence over strategic maritime routes extending well beyond its shores.

The newspaper also linked Israel’s concerns to planned regional energy projects, arguing that Türkiye’s maritime position could complicate a proposed natural gas pipeline connecting Israel with the Greek Cypriot administration and Greece before reaching Europe.

Ankara has maintained that projects crossing areas covered by its maritime jurisdiction require Türkiye’s consent and has repeatedly stressed that it will protect its rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The report said the issue is particularly significant for Israel because some 98% of its imports arrive by sea, making maritime access a major economic and security concern.

Against Türkiye’s expanding regional influence, Israeli security officials cited by the newspaper described the emerging situation in stark terms: “Türkiye is cornering Israel.”