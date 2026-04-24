Türkiye’s envoy in Damascus on Friday praised the arrest of a key Assad-era officer linked to the 2013 Tadamon massacre, describing it as one of the most horrific atrocities of the Syrian war.

"Amjad Youssef, the suspect in the 2013 massacre carried out in Tadamon, where Turkmens also live densely, was captured in Hama by the Syrian Internal Security Forces,” Nuh Yılmaz said in a post on X.

Congratulating the security forces, Yılmaz described the Tadamon massacre as one of the most horrific atrocities of the Syrian war, noting that 288 people were executed blindfolded, thrown into a pit and burned, with the killings filmed.

A handout photo made available by the Syrian Interior Ministry on April 24, 2026 shows the main perpetrator in the 2013 Tadamon massacre, Amjad Youssef after his arrest. (EPA via Handout)

"I congratulate the Syrian Internal Security Forces for this operation,” he added.

In a statement, Syria’s Interior Ministry said internal security forces captured Youssef, identifying him as the primary perpetrator behind mass killings in the Tadamon neighborhood of Damascus.

The Tadamon case drew international attention after video footage documenting the killings surfaced during the Syrian war.

On April 27, 2022, The Guardian published footage it said had been leaked by a conscript in a pro-government militia showing members of the Military Intelligence Branch 227 executing at least 41 people and burning their bodies.

The video showed an intelligence officer, identified as Youssef, shooting blindfolded and bound detainees.

The massacre took place on April 16, 2013, when at least 41 people were killed near the Othman Mosque in the Tadamon neighborhood and their bodies were thrown into a pit in an empty street, in what became one of the most widely documented atrocities of the conflict.

The current Syrian administration has repeatedly announced arrests of individuals accused of committing abuses against civilians during the 2011-2024 conflict as part of efforts to pursue accountability.

Former President Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria with an iron fist for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia, bringing an end to the Ba'ath Party’s decades-long rule that began in 1963. A transitional administration led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa was formed in January 2025.