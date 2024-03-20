Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated Türkiye's determination to become a member of the European Union, as he said the country "sees its future in Europe."

Speaking in a joint news conference with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares in Ankara, Fidan said Türkiye's vision for EU membership has not changed.

"We hope that the relations between institutions of the European Union and Türkiye are further enhanced with a more positive agenda," he said.

The top Turkish diplomat also said Türkiye's EU membership process was "too important to be left to narrow political agendas of some countries."

See-sawing relations between the European Union and Türkiye, which aspires to join the bloc, is on the agenda of Ankara after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan launched a drive last year to reignite stalled relations. Türkiye, an official candidate for joining the bloc, applied for membership in 1987, and accession talks began in 2005. In the years since, talks have been essentially frozen due to political roadblocks by certain EU members for reasons unrelated to its suitability for membership, according to Ankara. The Greek Cypriot administration of the divided island of Cyprus, which Türkiye does not recognize, is among those blocking Türkiye's accession bid. Other countries argue that Türkiye should improve its human rights record, something Türkiye views as a politically motivated accusation.

For his part, the Spanish foreign minister underscored the robust and multifaceted relationship between Spain and Türkiye, highlighting their political, economic, and cultural ties.

The minister also emphasized the importance of the partnership between the two countries, which are located at opposite ends of the Mediterranean Sea.

He noted the mutual membership of both nations in the Mediterranean Union and praised their shared commitment to dialogue and cooperation.

He acknowledged Türkiye's membership in NATO and its candidacy for the European Union, expressing Spain's unwavering support for Türkiye's European aspirations.

"We consistently support the dialogue between Türkiye and the European Union and we want the candidacy to be approved," the minister said, highlighting Türkiye's importance as a partner.

Albares told reporters that he believes all EU countries should actively support Türkiye's EU membership bid.

While there are established "roadmaps" for progress, "further efforts" are needed, especially concerning the existing "Customs Union" between Türkiye and the EU.

"We should double our efforts in these matters. As a member state of the European Union, Spain will strive to ensure that this dynamic does not stop," he said, adding that both Spain and Türkiye see the country's future as being in Europe.

Urgent cease-fire in Gaza necessary

Albares reiterated on Wednesday the urgency of a swift and lasting cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli attacks since last October have killed more than 31,000 Palestinians and more than half of the population is facing catastrophic levels of hunger.

"We expressed the need for an immediate and permanent cease-fire. We said that unconditional humanitarian aid must reach Gaza,'' Albares told a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

Albares highlighted Spain's significant increase in humanitarian aid since the conflict's onset and reiterated the call for the release of all hostages.

Albares paid an official visit to Türkiye for a bilateral meeting with Fidan, and discussed Türkiye-EU relations and current regional and international developments including the crisis in Gaza and other challenges in the Middle East.

He said they also talked about "what efforts they can make and how peace can be restored in the Middle East."

"Spain is strengthening its peace policy with the whole world and its partners,'' he said.

Albares emphasized that "future of peace in the region'' necessitates the "establishment of a permanent state of Palestine.''

"The state of Palestine must be established permanently,'' he said.

Stressing the importance of enduring peace, the Spanish minister highlighted that ''security, peace, and stability'' are essential not only for Palestinians and Israelis but also ''for all nations in the Middle East.''

He also mentioned the pressing issue of hunger among Palestinians, emphasizing the need for immediate measures to ensure people receive aid across the continent and globally.

"Realistically, we want Palestine and Gaza to form a state together, with Palestine's own corridor, but also with transportation to Jerusalem. That's why we also want to organize a peace conference,'' Albares noted.

He stated that Spain took the lead in imposing sanctions in this matter, saying: "We are here against imperialism. So, we are against the Israeli behavior and attitudes here again in violation of international law. At the same time, we are not supplying more weapons to Israel. We want peace now.''

He underscored the "significant role Türkiye plays,'' particularly in light of the "major crisis currently facing'' the world.

This crisis has been thoroughly deliberated upon in "brainstorming sessions'' between the foreign ministers, Albares said.

The minister also emphasized Türkiye's pivotal role in regional stability, particularly in the context of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"Türkiye has taken a very successful stance on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. It overcame the insecurity in the Black Sea, including food insecurity, last year," Albares said, adding that they will "all make efforts for Ukraine to be freer, sovereign, and respected."

He also highlighted the strong relationship between Spain and Türkiye in NATO, which has resulted from collaboration on defense projects, participation in a NATO mission in Spain, and joint operations.

He said they recently met at a summit in Madrid and reaffirmed the importance of all NATO allies.

"There are certain threats ahead of us. There are threats coming from the south," he said.