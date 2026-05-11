Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Qatar Tuesday for talks expected to focus on preparations for a high-level strategic meeting, regional security and Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources confirmed Monday.

During the visit, Fidan is expected to review preparations for the 12th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee, set to be held in Türkiye later this year under the chairmanships of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to the sources.

The talks are also expected to cover Türkiye’s support for Qatar following Iranian attacks in March and April, the sources said. Fidan is also expected to underline Ankara's sensitivity over restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as critical to regional security and economic stability.

The minister is also expected to emphasize that recent regional developments have once again demonstrated the growing importance of Türkiye-Qatar military and defense cooperation. He is also expected to underline how joint efforts on connectivity carry strategic importance for regional stability.

The sources said Fidan will stress that bringing down tensions in the Gulf to a lasting end remains an urgent priority and will exchange views on ongoing diplomatic initiatives.

The meetings are also expected to focus on Israel’s actions in the region, including its operations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Fidan is expected to call for stronger joint efforts, based on regional ownership, to address conflicts and disputes, and urge that Israel’s actions and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza be brought to the attention of the international community.

He is also expected to warn against the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government that claim Türkiye undermines peace efforts. He is also expected to emphasize the importance of preserving Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid Israeli attacks.

Türkiye and Qatar established a strategic partnership in 2014 and their High Strategic Committee has met annually since 2015. The two countries have signed 115 agreements through 11 committee meetings.

Bilateral trade reached $1.15 billion in 2025, with both countries aiming to raise the volume to $5 billion. To that end, a trade and economic partnership agreement entered into force on Aug. 1, 2025.

Fidan last visited Qatar on March 19, 2026.