Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Monday that Türkiye’s foreign policy is centered on building regional stability through cooperation, fairness and institutional strength, rather than competition or domination.

Speaking in Gabala, Azerbaijan, after the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Foreign Ministers’ Council meeting, Fidan outlined Ankara’s guiding principles for peace and prosperity in its region. “The core of Türkiye’s foreign policy is ensuring stability in our neighborhood,” he said.

He listed three key elements necessary for lasting stability: reducing or ending conflicts, fostering equitable economic cooperation so all nations share in prosperity, and strengthening regional structures to make them sustainable. “We aim to calm or end conflicts as much as possible,” Fidan said. “At the same time, we promote fair economic partnerships and institutionalize cooperation among regional countries.”

Fidan said Türkiye’s regional initiatives – including those within the Turkic world – reflect these goals. “We use Türkiye’s power, reputation, and leadership to bring stability to the region,” he said, stressing that Ankara’s diplomacy seeks balance and mutual benefit.

He contrasted Türkiye’s approach with traditional global power politics. “In the past, relations were built on competition, domination, or submission,” he said. “Now, we have adopted a foreign policy based on cooperation, stability, and morality – one that benefits everyone.”

Fidan also noted that greater institutional cooperation within the Turkic world enhances resilience amid global uncertainty. “As Turkic states strengthen their economies, defense capacities, and infrastructure, they also strengthen one another,” he said. “Each strong nation adds to a stronger whole.”

He added that OTS leaders will further discuss collective resilience and development at the upcoming summit in Gabala, thanking Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for hosting the event and showcasing the beauty of the city to the Turkic world’s leaders.