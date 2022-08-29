Türkiye has reached out to support Pakistan amid the devastating floods the country is experiencing, with the Turkish Defense Ministry reporting that two more planes carrying aid supplies have departed from Ankara as aid materials began to arrive in the country.

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) announced that more than 1,000 people lost their lives due to the floods and landslides caused by monsoon rains that have been effective since June 14. It reported that 992,871 houses had been damaged due to the heavy rains and 727,144 farm animals perished, adding that approximately 33 million people were affected by the rains and 498,442 people were living in the aid camps.

Türkiye sprung to action to support Pakistan amid the disaster. Two more Turkish planes carrying relief goods for flood victims across Pakistan departed from the capital Ankara late Sunday, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

"Our country's helping hand continues to reach our Pakistani brothers who were affected by the floods. Two more Turkish Armed Forces planes carrying humanitarian aid materials departed from Ankara Etimesgut Airport," the ministry said on Twitter.

Two Turkish planes that departed earlier carrying relief goods landed in the southern port city of Karachi early Sunday, state media reported.

Earlier, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced the establishment of an "air bridge" to provide tents and humanitarian aid to Pakistan, which was hit by heavy floods.

Humanitarian aid materials consisting of 10,000 tents, 50,000 food parcels, 50,000 hygiene materials and 10,000 parcels of baby food were sent to the flood areas in the first stage, AFAD said.