Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Chief Ibrahim Kalın met Saturday with Hamas Political Council head Mohammad Darwish and his delegation to address the spiraling humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

The talks, reportedly held in Türkiye, centered on securing unimpeded humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, where the Israeli blockade and resumed military operations have triggered what the United Nations calls the worst humanitarian crisis since the war’s onset in October 2023.

Security sources cited by Türkiye’s Anadolu Agency (AA) said Kalın and Darwish also reviewed international efforts for a lasting and comprehensive cease-fire, while coordinating opposition to Israeli plans to forcibly displace Gaza’s population.

Kalın emphasized Ankara’s unwavering support for Gaza’s civilians and condemned Israel’s ongoing military actions and policies aimed at displacing Palestinians through starvation and siege.

“Türkiye stands resolute against expansionist policies and any attempt at new occupation or annexation,” he reportedly told the delegation.

The Turkish side also reaffirmed its commitment to back all international efforts aimed at achieving a durable truce in the war-torn enclave.

Since Israel resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18 – following a brief two-month cease-fire – at least 1,691 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

That brings the death toll to more than 51,000 since the conflict began, the vast majority civilians.

The conflict erupted following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion on Israel, killing 1,218 people.

Hamas has accused Israel of weaponizing hunger by blocking aid, while Israel maintains that halting supplies is necessary to pressure the group into releasing 58 remaining hostages.