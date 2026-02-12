National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın met with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Tripoli, the Libyan government said in a statement on Thursday.

The meeting addressed issues of mutual interest, as well as recent local and regional developments.

The two sides emphasized the importance of strengthening coordinated international efforts to support Libya's political process, it said.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to continued consultation and coordination to promote stability in the region.

In August, Kalın held a rare meeting with putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar in Libya’s Benghazi.

Libya has been divided since the NATO-backed uprising in 2011, with rival administrations in the east and west vying for power. Türkiye remains a key supporter of the Tripoli-based government while simultaneously expanding contacts with eastern authorities.