A campus of the International Maarif Schools, established by the Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMV), was opened on Monday in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

The opening ceremony held at the International Maarif Schools was attended by the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev, Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, Türkiye's Ambassador to Baku Cahit Bağcı, Chairperson of the board of trustees of the Maarif Foundation professor Birol Akgün, embassy consultants, representatives of Turkish institutions and organizations in Baku, teachers and students.

Speaking at the opening, Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Amrullayev said that International Maarif Schools will play a very important role in Azerbaijan’s education.

Amrullayev emphasized that the brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is eternal, and also stated that there is a need for such educational institutions to preserve the eternality of the brotherhood.

He noted that the International Maarif Schools will contribute to the economy as well as the education life of Azerbaijan.

Baku Ambassador Bağcı said that they have opened the school, which will protect and strengthen the understanding of "one nation, two states," in accordance with the philosophy of the Shusha Declaration, which is almost the constitution of the relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, that is, a structure that will deepen the relations between the two countries.

"I believe that our school will receive the respect it deserves in Azerbaijan as soon as possible. The aim here is to raise generations who will devote their knowledge and wisdom to the service of humanity. Our mission is to raise people who will protect, develop and strengthen the brotherhood of the two countries," said Bağcı.

In addition, the Chairperson of the board of trustees of the Maarif Foundation professor Akgün provided information about the activities of the foundation and said that they are pleased to open a school in Azerbaijan.

"Our main goal is to raise a new generation that can compete in the future without losing their local characteristics. Our goal is to equip our children with all kinds of technological skills required by the modern age without alienating them from their own culture, and to prepare them for the digital world of tomorrow. We see this school as a strategic investment for the future of Türkiye and Azerbaijan,” Akgün said.

After the event, which continued with the music and dance performances of the students, the members of the protocol opened the school.

Maarif opened 172 new educational institutions in 32 countries in order to meet the educational needs of nations that are strategically important for Türkiye or where the Turkish diaspora is concentrated. By opening 21 education centers in 12 European-dominated countries, Turkish children are able to learn their mother tongue at the centers that contribute to their academic success and maintain their cultural belonging. With 428 educational institutions and 50,000 students in 49 countries, Türkiye is among the top five countries in the world education league in terms of prevalence.