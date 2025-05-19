Türkiye’s Ambassador to Malta Erdeniz Şen has died at the age of 50 after a long battle with a chronic health condition, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

“We feel deep sadness for losing Ambassador Erdeniz Şen, who had been representing our state in Malta,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

The ministry said that Şen would be buried in the capital, Ankara, on the same day.

Şen, who had been serving in the ministry since 1996, had been receiving treatment in Ankara.

Şen, who assumed various duties abroad at the Turkish Embassies in Bahrain, Rome and Washington, also served as Türkiye's Consul General in Toronto for a period.