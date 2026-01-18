Türkiye’s support to Syria, particularly fight against terrorism, will continue, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Syria’s President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Sunday.

Erdoğan and al-Sharaa discussed the latest developments in Syria in a phone call, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.

“Complete removal of terrorism from Syrian territory is necessary for both Syria and the entire region,” Erdoğan said.

Earlier on Sunday, al-Sharaa announced a comprehensive Ceasefire and Full Integration Agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF, outlining sweeping measures to restore state authority in the country's northeast.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.