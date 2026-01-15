Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Lithuania on Jan. 16, where he is set to take part in a quadrilateral meeting with his Baltic counterparts and hold talks with senior Lithuanian officials, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

During the visit, Fidan will join a four-way meeting with the foreign ministers of Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia, reflecting Türkiye’s growing diplomatic engagement with the Baltic region.

Fidan is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Lithuanian authorities to discuss regional and international issues, as well as avenues for strengthening political dialogue and cooperation.

The visit comes amid intensified diplomatic contacts between Türkiye and its NATO allies, as Ankara continues to emphasize consultation and coordination on European security and transatlantic matters.