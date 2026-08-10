Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate phone calls with his French and German counterparts on Monday, days after Türkiye signed a trilateral defense agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Fidan spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The ministers discussed regional developments during the calls, the sources said.

The talks came after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement on Aug. 7.

The trilateral agreement seeks to deepen defense cooperation between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and strengthen commitments to regional and global security, stability and burden-sharing.

The agreement has drawn attention as Ankara expands its defense partnerships and diplomatic engagement across the region.

Minister Fidan said Saturday that the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is technically the same as Article 5 of the NATO treaty concerning collective defense.

He underlined that the agreement signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan aims to contribute to lasting stability in the region.

"There is no common threat that we have put in writing," Fidan noted, adding that the agreement does not target any country that does not attack its signatories.

Fidan described the signing of the agreement as a "historic day," saying it represented one of the milestones that Türkiye had been pursuing for years under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership.

Fidan noted the agreement had received strong support, particularly from countries in the Islamic world, including countries that were not members but were almost as pleased with the agreement as if they themselves had joined it.

He said there were also supporters in the West who understood the substance of the initiative.