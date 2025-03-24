Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will go on a two-day official visit to Washington on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties as well as the latest developments in Syria and Gaza, marking the first bilateral visit under the new U.S. administration.

Fidan will meet with his United States counterpart Marco Rubio and other officials, planning strategic steps that can be taken in Turkish-U.S. relations as well as upcoming visits on the level of leaders.

Türkiye's top diplomat is expected to voice the perspectives and expectations of Türkiye, including lifting sanctions in Syria and developing cooperation between Ankara and Washington on humanitarian aid as well as the reconstruction of the war-torn country.

Furthermore, Fidan will voice that coordination will be needed to fight Daesh and manage the camps. Türkiye has previously voiced it can take over responsibility for the security of the camps, where former Daesh members and their families reside, but that the international community must be ready to repatriate their citizens linked with Daesh.

Cooperation must also be strengthened on dissolving YPG/PKK elements under the roof of the SDF and the struggle against other terrorist organizations, including FETÖ, Fidan will add.

Earlier this month, the interim Syrian government reached an agreement with the YPG-dominated SDF, which includes a cease-fire with the Syrian army.

It marks a breakthrough that would bring most of Syria under the control of the government headed by the group that led the ousting of dictator Bashar Assad in December.

The agreement provides for transferring SDF-controlled civilian and military institutions in northeast Syria, as well as border crossings, an airport, and oil and gas fields.

Türkiye and the U.S. have a long history of military and economic cooperation. However, their ties have drifted away from a strategic partnership in recent years as disagreements between the two long-standing treaty allies have widened.

The disputes include the U.S.' cooperation with the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian wing, the YPG, its stance toward the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), disagreements over Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system and Washington's sanctions against Türkiye.

'Ready to contribute'

On the other side, Türkiye has also been a significant actor in the war between Ukraine and Russia, frequently underlining support for Kyiv’s territorial integrity and the need for a peaceful solution.

Fidan, within this scope, will underline that Ankara is ready to contribute to the initiatives Washington has initiated to solve the conflict.

Moreover, he will emphasize that more efforts are needed to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza and that the U.S. should use its influence on Israel in this regard.

Defense industry and CAATSA

Fidan and Rubio will also negotiate the lifting of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and the necessity of reinitiating the process of reintegrating Türkiye into the F-35 program. He will remind that issues such as cooperation in the defense industry must be compatible with geopolitical realities and that such steps will mark significant lengths toward reaching the bilateral trade volume of 100 billion dollars.

In 2019, during Trump's first term, the U.S. suspended Türkiye from the F-35 program after objecting to it buying a Russian S-400 missile defense system, claiming the Russian system would endanger the fighter jets.

Türkiye has said repeatedly that there is no conflict between the two and proposed a commission to study the issue.

Türkiye also said it fulfilled its obligations on the F-35s and that the suspension broke the rules.

Ankara maintains that the deal would strengthen not only Türkiye but also NATO.

Meanwhile, chief foreign policy and security adviser Ambassador Akif Çağatay Kılıç will also be in the U.S. for official visits at the same time. Kılıç will meet with U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz among others and will discuss bilateral as well as regional developments.