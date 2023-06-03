Hakan Fidan, the chief of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), replaced Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu as foreign minister, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday.

Erdoğan unveiled his new cabinet after attending the oath-taking and inauguration ceremonies at the Parliament and Presidential Complex in Ankara, respectively.

Fidan was appointed MIT chief by then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in May 2010. Before his appointment to MIT, Fidan worked in Erdoğan's office as a deputy undersecretary. He successfully served as the head of the Turkish Development and Cooperation Agency (TİKA) and also served in the Turkish Armed Forces as a non-commissioned officer for 15 years between 1986 and 2001.