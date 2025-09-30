Türkiye's top security body, the National Security Council (MGK), condemned Israel’s “illegitimate policies” amounting to genocide in Gaza that have led to a humanitarian catastrophe and deaths from starvation, stressing that stopping it and holding perpetrators accountable is a shared responsibility of all humanity.

Meeting under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the council urged the international community to act swiftly and translate the will shown at the United Nations into concrete measures, while reiterating Türkiye’s readiness to support every step toward a just and lasting peace.

The MGK also underlined its determination to eradicate threats from terrorist groups, including the PKK/KCK, PYD/YPG, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and Daesh at home and abroad. It reaffirmed its goal of a “terror-free Türkiye” and stressed that no manifestation of terrorism would be allowed to take root in neighboring regions.

On Syria and Iraq, the council emphasized support for both countries’ territorial integrity and stability, pledging to continue backing efforts against attempts to drag them into regional conflicts.

Reiterating its stance on Cyprus, the MGK voiced support for a two-state solution based on the sovereign equality and equal international status of Turkish Cypriots, while warning against any steps that could undermine peace on the island.

The council also expressed concern about the risk of escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war, saying Türkiye is ready to assume greater responsibility for peace. On Armenia, it reaffirmed support for normalization efforts and highlighted the importance of a transport corridor between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, which would serve the interests of all regional countries.

The statement concluded with a reaffirmation of Türkiye’s support for Bosnia-Herzegovina’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and constitutional order amid recent developments.