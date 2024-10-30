Türkiye has joined an initiative to end arms sales to Israel, Ankara's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ahmet Yıldız, announced a joint letter on the matter. Yıldız said on Tuesday that they were in a coalition of key nations calling for a halt to arms transfers to Israel.

Addressing an open debate on "The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question,” Yıldız emphasized that Israel has pushed the region to the brink of an all-out war with unprecedented war crimes.

"We make this collective call for immediate steps to halt the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel in all cases where there are reasonable grounds to suspect they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, as stipulated in General Assembly Resolution ES-10/24 of Sept. 18, 2024," he said.

"This is essential to end Israel’s illegal occupation, deter further violations against civilians in Gaza and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as well as in Lebanon, and prevent further regional escalation."

Urging all countries to remain on the "right side of history" and join the collective initiative, Yıldız stressed that "the bloodshed has to stop."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the efforts for the initiative last week as he addressed the BRICS summit in Kazan.

Lamenting that Israel was becoming more reckless in its attacks due to the unconditional arms support it obtained, Erdoğan has called on BRICS members to support Türkiye in stopping arms sales to Israel. "Together, we can stop massacres and tears in the region," Erdoğan stated.

Türkiye condemns the Israeli Knesset's passing of laws to ban the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from operating in Israel, Yıldız also said. "The bills are targeting the agency and the Palestine refugees by halting the lifesaving services of UNRWA. The main target is the refugee status itself. This legislation is a clear violation of Israel’s obligations under international law," he said.

He also condemned Israel's attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), adding it is "imperative that the agency fulfills its mandate.” He noted that Israel’s actions are also increasing tensions with Lebanon, Syria and Iran and urged the U.N. Security Council to "use all the tools at its discretion" and to demand an immediate cease-fire, the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and adherence to international law and to ensure compliance.